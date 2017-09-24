Big rig nearly drives into crowd at Highland Rim Speedway

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Video captured a big rig that slammed into a wall and nearly drove into a crowd of people Saturday night at Highland Rim Speedway in Greenbrier.

Karen Yuhes traveled from Dickson to watch her first race.

She was recording when the incident happened.

“They were both coming around in turn four,” Yuhes told News 2’s Josh Breslow. “The [one] truck hit the [other] truck and he didn’t really have anywhere to go. He just kind of rode the wall and wound up going over the concrete and through the fence and he broke a wood pole. I don’t know if you noticed the photographer that was there. He had just jumped up there to start taking pictures, and he had to dive right back down because the car had come through the wall.”

Yuhes described the incident as “mostly panic.”

“I was there with my parents,” Yuhes said. “There were sparks and I was trying to get in front of my mom. And there were a bunch of kids out there, so I was just worried about them.”

No injuries were reported.