MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Highway Patrol officials confirm that three people died in a Montgomery County crash Sunday.

Troopers report that two vehicles were involved int he crash that happened at the intersection of Highway 12 and Robin Hill Drive.

Highway 12 was closed to traffic Sunday morning.

No other information was released on the victims or the cause.

