2 dead in South Nashville apartment complex shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – 2 men are dead after a shooting at a South Nashville apartment complex.

Around 6:30 a.m. Saturday police responded to reports of shots fired at the address.

Metro Police Captain Chris Taylor told News 2 that a resident found two men shot dead inside a car in the parking lot of the Maple Crest Apartments on Natchez Court.

Both men had apparent gunshot wounds to the head, says Taylor.

Taylor added that about the same time a gun shot wound victim arrives at TriStar Summit Medical Center and that they are looking in to a possible connection.

No information on a suspect or motive was released.

Anyone with information that could help police solve this crime is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.