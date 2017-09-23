Tim Shaw crosses the finish line at Nashville ALS Walk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tim Shaw was determined to finish the Walk to Defeat ALS event at Lipscomb University Saturday morning.

The former Tennessee Titans player and Titan-for-Life not only participated in the walk, he completed it.

Shaw, who is battling ALS, was determined to walk the entire mile. When he crossed the finish line, he was met with cheers and hugs from participants and supporters.

The former NFL player has been battling the disease for three years. He was diagnosed at the age of 30.

News 2’s Nikki Burdine emceed the event.

ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) is a progressive disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord. It’s sometimes called Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

