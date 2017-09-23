Tennessee wins 17-13 in dogfight against UMass

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee fans’ frustrations lingered into Neyland Stadium on Saturday.
After Florida handed the Vols their first loss of the season last week in Gainesville by way of a last second touchdown pass, Tennessee sputtered its way to a 17-13 win over UMass in front of an announced attendance of 95,324.
Tennessee failed to get on the scoreboard until its fifth drive, when John Kelly rushed for a 12-yard score. Rather than setting the tone, the Vols first four possessions ended with a punt, fumble, missed field goal and another punt.
UMass responded on its next drive with backup quarterback Ross Comes rushing for a 5-yard touchdown. Michael Schreiner missed the extra point to keep Tennessee in front 7-6 with 2:57 remaining in the first half.
Tennessee turned it on in the last drive of the first half. Dormady completed all seven of his passes, capping off a 9-play drive with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Byrd. The Vols, who were projected as 28 point favorites, went into halftime with a 14-6 lead
In the fourth quarter, neither team scored. UMass took over with 1:11 remaining but turned the ball over on downs seconds before the end.
Tennessee is back at home next Saturday to host No. 11 Georgia at 3:30 ET on CBS.