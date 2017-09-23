Tennessee wins 17-13 in dogfight against UMass

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee fans’ frustrations lingered into Neyland Stadium on Saturday.

After Florida handed the Vols their first loss of the season last week in Gainesville by way of a last second touchdown pass, Tennessee sputtered its way to a 17-13 win over UMass in front of an announced attendance of 95,324.

Tennessee failed to get on the scoreboard until its fifth drive, when John Kelly rushed for a 12-yard score. Rather than setting the tone, the Vols first four possessions ended with a punt, fumble, missed field goal and another punt.

The first round of boos from the crowd surfaced on the fourth drive after Quinten Dormady’s pass fell incomplete on third and 24.

UMass responded on its next drive with backup quarterback Ross Comes rushing for a 5-yard touchdown. Michael Schreiner missed the extra point to keep Tennessee in front 7-6 with 2:57 remaining in the first half.

Tennessee turned it on in the last drive of the first half. Dormady completed all seven of his passes, capping off a 9-play drive with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Byrd. The Vols, who were projected as 28 point favorites, went into halftime with a 14-6 lead

Tennessee would tack on a 40-yard field from Aaron Medley in the third quarter before UMass found its way to the end zone for the second time. Andrew Ford connected with Sadiq Palmer to cut Tennessee’s lead to 17-13 with 2:51 remaining in the third.

In the fourth quarter, neither team scored. UMass took over with 1:11 remaining but turned the ball over on downs seconds before the end.

Tennessee is back at home next Saturday to host No. 11 Georgia at 3:30 ET on CBS.