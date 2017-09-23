Sentencing phase of Zach Adams trial Saturday; man convicted of killing Holly Bobo

SAVANNAH, Tenn. (WKRN) – The jury begins the sentencing phase of the trial for Zach Adams Saturday.

He’s the man now convicted in the murder of Holly Bobo in 2011.

Friday a jury found Adams guilty on all eight charges against him, including murder, kidnapping and rape.

The jury can decide between life in prison without parole, or the death penalty.

If sentenced to death, Adams will be the first person to receive the sentence in Hardin County.

