POLL: Should NFL players be fired if they don’t stand for the National Anthem?

President Trump went on Twitter today to vent about professional athletes who don’t stand for the National Anthem.

“If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL, or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem,” Trump wrote in an afternoon pair of tweets. “If not, YOU’RE FIRED. Find something else to do!”

