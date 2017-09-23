Paige’s Best Bets for Saturday September 23

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – We are going to have summer like weather today and Nashville, you better believe there’s plenty to do this weekend.

First off—- the Red Bull Flugtag at Riverfront Park.

It’s an event where competitors try to take flight in homemade, human-powered flying machines… usually ending up in the Cumberland River.

The competition runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and it’s free.

Law enforcement in Sumner County will be out at Triple Creek Park in Gallatin today. for the third annual Sumner County Safety Day Celebration.

It’s hosted by the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office.

The day of fun will have driving courses, bicycle safety, pony rides, and plenty of kids events, including a bounce house.

You can meet the men and women, serving and protecting in Sumner county.

It runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Centennial Park. It’s crafts as far as the eye can see.

I’m talking about the 39th annual Tennessee craft fair.

It runs from ten until six. you have a chance to meet all kinds of artists and learn what inspires them.

Today is also “Hands on Nashville” day – when so many people get out and help make a difference at Metro Schools.

Since 2012, more than 20,000 volunteers have participated in a variety of service projects, helping to spruce up metro school campuses. the event runs 9 a.m. to 12. p.m.

Tthe last stop, the “Music and Molasses” festival at the Ellington Agricultural Center.

They call this an exciting blend of “food, fellowship and fun.”

You can watch blacksmiths turn iron into horseshoes, and even take a pony ride… it’s 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Kids three and under are free.

That’s a look at Saturday’s Best Bets. I’ll be back tomorrow morning with a look at your Sunday. Make it a great day.