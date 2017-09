NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say one person is dead in an alleged North Nashville shooting.

Police say they can’t confirm that the victim died from a gunshot.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of Jones Ave.

Officers are still searching for a suspect.

No information has been released and police are still on the scene.

This story is developing. Check back with News 2 for updates.