Man and woman shot in West Nashville Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was seriously wounded after a shooting in West Nashville.

Police told News 2 they were called to 40th Avenue North and Clifton Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday after someone reported hearing shots fired.

A short time later a woman was dropped off at Centennial Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her thigh, according to police.

The man who had taken the woman to the hospital reportedly returned to the area of the shooting and was stopped by Metro police.

Police say that man had a bullet wound in his arm and told them that he and the woman were outside when someone shot at them both.

No other details were immediately released.

If you have information about this crime call Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.