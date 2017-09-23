Karen Bobo grips courtroom with memories of Holly and message for her killer

SAVANNAH, Tenn. (WKRN) – The mother of Holly Bobo made a riveting statement in open court Saturday. The courtroom was silent as Karen Bobo talked about her daughter and her family. She referred to Zach Adams, the man convicted of killing her daughter, as an animal. Here is the complete text of her victim impact statement:

She was the sweetest soul I’ve ever known in my life. A kindness and a love for people that many people just can’t even imagine. From an early age in life I could see that in her. I could see the love and care she had for people.

She appreciated the small things in life. We might be riding down the road and she would just look over at me and say, ‘Mom, have you ever thought of all the beautiful things God made in this world?’ The trees, when seasons changed, she would notice those things.

She also, from an early age, had a passion for helping people. If there was a new student that came to school she would be the first one to welcome them and make them feel a part of their class.

Many times she was voted most favorite in her class, not because of her beautifulness on the outside, but on the inside.

There’s just so many things about Holly. Her senior year when she was elected most beautiful, most talented, she was like, ‘Heck I wanted to get most tightest ride.’ That was her car.

On her Facebook posts she described herself, ‘I’m a country girl and I wouldn’t want to be any other way. I love God and I’m a Christian. I love Drew Scott with my whole heart and always will.’ When he gave her that promise ring on Christmas they started making plans for their future. She asked Dana and I could they live beside us?

All of those things were taken from her, from us. Part of her reasoning in wanting to, besides help others, become a nurse was to take care of her grandparents when they got old. And when she was a child we used to take her in a store and say pick out something, and she’d look at them and say, ‘Doesn’t that cost too much?’ Holly wasn’t materialistic at all. When she went in a store she’d go straight to the clearance rack because that’s what I taught her.

She started working at a very young age cleaning, making her own money because we were just an average, hard-working family. She was raised in a Christian home filled with lots of love and laughter.

There will be none of that anymore for all of us because there’s a piece of us that will always be missing. When we sit down to Sunday dinners, which was one of her favorite things to do, there’s one of us missing.

I’ve had to watch my parents, in what’s supposed to be called golden years, be so sad every day. Not a morning since this has happened have we not woken up with Holly being the first thing on our mind when we wake up and the last thing on our mind when we go to sleep. Last night I saw my husband smile for the first time in six and a half years.

I didn’t only lose my daughter, I lost my best friend. We rode to school together every day. It was her idea. And when she was old enough to get her driver’s license she didn’t just kick me out, she was like, ‘Mom let’s right together.’ And then she, instead of me dropping her off at school and picking her up, she dropped me off and picked me up.

Dana (Holly’s dad) changed from one of the strongest men I’ve ever known to one of the weakest. For almost three years the only thing that kept us going was hope. And then when all that hope was lost what kept us going was we had to find our daughter’s remains. And then when that happened, then we began still on that long, hard road that we’ve been walking on for six and a half years. But it changed to getting justice for our daughter. And I want to thank you (the jurors), each and every one of you for making the right decision and helping us to know that we do have justice for our daughter.

That’s (referencing photo of holly) Holly and myself going shopping one day. Which, if she ever did go shopping which she hated to do, we would go together or sometimes she would just say ‘Mom just pick out something. You know what I like, and it will be ok.’

That’s Holly (another photo shown of Holly) and her nursing student classmates, just a few days before (she disappeared). She was hoping to fulfill her dream of becoming a nurse. But we all know that didn’t happen.

First of all, I would like for you (the jurors) to know that this decision that was made this morning had absolutely nothing to do with that animal. It had to do with the future of our family if there can ever be any more joy in our family to maybe give us an opportunity to find at least a little joy.

But I would like for Mr. Adams to look at me when I speak to him. I know that my daughter fought, and fought hard for her life. (Can you back up just a little bit so he can look at me?) And I know that she begged for her life because my daughter loved and enjoyed life. But you chose to take that from her and you have shown absolutely, look at me please, you have shown absolutely no remorse for anything that you have done.

(Addressing family and friends in courtroom) I would like to say that I appreciate each and every one of you that have stood beside us, picked us up, physically taken care of me when I couldn’t take care of myself. And our church family who’s been with us all the way. And then I want to thank this prosecuting team. Once we got together I had full confidence in you and I still do. I would like to thank the law enforcement who’s been with us all the way. On the good and the bad days. But we finally got there. It took six and a half long years but we got there. And I will never forget all the help that all of you have given us.