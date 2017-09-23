Family makes dream project a reality in honor of their late son

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Raelee Parris passed away nearly two year ago due to febrile seizures.

His family lives in the small community of Gladeville near Mount Juliet. The community didn’t even have a playground, until now.

For two years, the Parris Family has funneled their grief into building a state of the art facility. It’s handicap accessible and sensory family.

The grand opening was Saturday and Heater Parris was happy to give back to the community.

“It’s just a very heartwarming moment for us, kind of bittersweet, but such a gift we were able to give to this community. To have a playground that accommodates all children of all needs. It’s just a gift,” said Parris.

The playground was made possible through countless donations and fundraisers topping more than $100,000.

Related: After $120K raised, Gladeville family begins building park to honor late son