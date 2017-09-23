Fall Funtacular: Nashville, Franklin are sites for 2 big festivals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Davis Nolan’s Fall Funtacular is back! It will run through Oct. 25.

In each segment, Davis will feature fun fall things you can do all season with your family, and on Saturday mornings, he’ll also air a list of festivals and things to do around Middle Tennessee.

First up, the African Street Festival is going on this weekend at Hadley Park. The park is located on 28th Ave. North. It will run from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

There will be music, art exhibits, and of course, plenty of food!

This is the 35th year of the event and this year’s theme is “Strengthen Our Family”.

In Franklin, thousands will come out this weekend for the Pilgrimage Music Festival.

The multi-genre festival will be held at Harlinsdale Farm. It will feature some of today’s hottest local and national touring artists.

Justin Timberlake is this year’s headliner.

The event runs until 8 p.m. Saturday night.