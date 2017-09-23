Deadly shooting in North Nashville Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An early Saturday shooting in North Nashville leaves one dead.

Metro police say a man was shot and killed in area of 12th Avenue and Buchanan Street around 4:45 a.m.

A woman reportedly told police officers she and the victim drove to the area for an undisclosed reason and the man got out of the car.

As the victim returned, someone with a long gun appeared and began firing, she said.

Police say the woman drove away, but returned to the scene once they arrived.

The victim died on the scene.

Police gave no other details in this investigation.

Anyone with information should call our partners at Nashville Crime Stoppers 615-74-crime.