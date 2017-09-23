Commodores shut out by top-ranked Alabama

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Vanderbilt entered Saturday’s game against #1 Alabama with a perfect 3-0 record.

Coming off of a win over 18th ranked Kansas State gave this team so much confidence going into this tough test against the Crimson Tide.

But this one didn’t turn out in favor of the Dores. Derek Mason’s team was overwhelmed by Nick Saban and his Crimson Tide, getting shutout 59-0.

This one didn’t go well from the start with Alabama scoring 21 points just in the first quarter. By halftime the score was 31-0 in favor of the Tide.

The Dores just couldn’t get anything going on offense and in the end they picked up just 78 yards of total offense compared to Alabama’s 677 yards.

This is Vanderbilt’s 3rd largest losing margin in history, but the Dores will look to bounce back next weekend on the road at Florida.