Trump to attend rally in Huntsville amidst Alabama senate race

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – President Donald Trump will be in Huntsville, Alabama Friday night.

Trump will attend a rally for the closely watched Alabama U.S. Senate race.

While Presidents don’t usually campaign in primaries preferring one candidate over the other, Trump has expressed his support for senate Incumbent Luther Strange.

Trump has made his support of Strange known on Twitter, saying that Strange has “gained mightily” since his endorsement.

The other Republican in the senate primary race, Judge Roy Moore, was the state’s Supreme Court Justice twice. He said that he’s the people’s candidate, while Strange is a creature of the establishment.

Tennessee Senator Bob Corker urged the President to attend the rally and was considering joining him, but couldn’t make it schedule wise.