Topgolf opens long-awaited Nashville location

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Top golf Nashville opened Friday morning to a packed crowd.

The three-level, 65,000-square-foot facility is quite the entertainment venue with more than 100 hitting bays, a concert venue and a full service bar and restaurant with views of the city.

However, it’s location off of Cowan street in East Nashville is key for making a big impact on Nashville.

“It’s really an entertainment destination that’s expected to draw 450,000 visitors in its first year of operation in Nashville,” said Laura Chappell, Senior Marketing Manager for Top Golf.

District 5 Metro Councilman Scott Davis says he fought hard to bring the venue to his community.

“This could be the entertainment quadrant for all of Nashville. When I see industrial large areas of blight I see opportunity,” Davis told News 2.

An opportunity that’s created more than 500 jobs and revitalized an industrial district into a hot spot.

“We are able to put young people to work which when we put them to work, it keeps them out of trouble,” said Davis.

Chappell says the venue was previously home to empty buildings and there could be some changes coming to that area.

“This space was just a bunch of industrial space there was empty lots, there was some buildings that you know were a little run down.”

As you look over the outfield you can see the warehouses and industrial buildings that surround the 13 acres top golf sits on, a site that is likely to change with retails, restaurants, and new businesses.

“We do think other businesses will come out here we typically start the trend, people see how great the space is and being so close to downtown it’s really accessible to everyone. Top golf is all about community, so we really wanted to bring people over here to the east side, so on average a top golf venue brings 264.5 million dollars of economic output to the local community so we really are hoping to be that anchor tenant that can bring other businesses, other venues out here and just revitalize this area,” Chappell explained.

Chad Williams from Lebanon, Tennessee is enjoying the entertainment and has his own idea of how the future will look for the surrounding area.

“I see maybe a sports arena, shopping, restaurants a whole lot of fun things are going to come to this area just because top golf is here.”

The councilman says he has received several calls from businesses interested in relocating there on the river.

Top golf is open seven days a week starting at 9 in the morning until midnight and it’s open until 2 am on the weekends.