Semi overturns on Briley Parkway ramp to I-24 East north of Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A semi truck hauling 40,000 pounds of refrigerated food overturned on the ramp from Briley Parkway to Interstate 24 East north of Nashville early Friday morning.

It happened on the curved ramp of Exit 18 around 4:15 a.m.

The driver of the truck was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Crews will move the truck to the grassy area next to the ramp to off-load the contents.

The ramp will open to traffic about 30 minutes after it is moved aside.

It could take as many as six hours to off-load.

The ramp will then be shut down again to flip the truck back up once it is empty.

