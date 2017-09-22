Prep Blitz scores: Sept. 22, 2017

Brentwood 49  Nolensville 7

Cheatham Co. 40  Hillwood 0

DCA 2  Concord Christian 0

Ensworth 42  Trezevant 6

Fairview 49  Greenbrier 0

Fayetteville 42  Richland 6

Franklin Grace 27  McEwen 7

Hendersonville 31  Franklin 17

Lawrence Co. 29  Hardin Co. 28

Lewis Co. 55  Hickman Co. 7

Livingston Academy 16  Smith Co. 13

MBA 42  Pope John Paul 7

Monterey 17  Jackson Co. 15

Mt. Juliet 43  Clarksville Northwest 0

Rossview 52  Dickson Co. 0

Station Camp 49  Hunters Lane 6

Upperman 21  Cumberland Co. 13

Watertown 8  Forrest 7

Beech 49  Springfield 0

South Pitt. 26 Lipscomb Ac. 3

Henry Co. 33 Kenwood 14

Macon Co. 42 Trousdale Co. 20

BGA 28 ECS 0

Oakland 42 Blackman 21

Cornersville 45 Perry Co. 0

Davidson Ac. 46 Goodpasture 13

Gallatin 35 Wilson Central 17

Riverdale 57 Centennial 45

Giles Co. 42 Franklin Co. 14

Hillsboro 30  CPA 28

Summit 35  Page 17

Clarksville 52  Dyer Co. 27

Lebanon 41  Antioch 20

Pearl Cohn 28  Marshall Co. 24

White House 42  Sycamore 6

Siegel 54  Warren Co. 14