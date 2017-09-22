Prep Blitz scores: Sept. 22, 2017

Brentwood 49 Nolensville 7
Cheatham Co. 40 Hillwood 0
DCA 2 Concord Christian 0
Ensworth 42 Trezevant 6
Fairview 49 Greenbrier 0
Fayetteville 42 Richland 6
Franklin Grace 27 McEwen 7
Hendersonville 31 Franklin 17
Lawrence Co. 29 Hardin Co. 28
Lewis Co. 55 Hickman Co. 7
Livingston Academy 16 Smith Co. 13
MBA 42 Pope John Paul 7
Monterey 17 Jackson Co. 15
Mt. Juliet 43 Clarksville Northwest 0
Rossview 52 Dickson Co. 0
Station Camp 49 Hunters Lane 6
Upperman 21 Cumberland Co. 13
Watertown 8 Forrest 7
Beech 49 Springfield 0
South Pitt. 26 Lipscomb Ac. 3
Henry Co. 33 Kenwood 14
Macon Co. 42 Trousdale Co. 20
BGA 28 ECS 0
Oakland 42 Blackman 21
Cornersville 45 Perry Co. 0
Davidson Ac. 46 Goodpasture 13
Gallatin 35 Wilson Central 17
Riverdale 57 Centennial 45
Giles Co. 42 Franklin Co. 14
Hillsboro 30 CPA 28
Summit 35 Page 17
Clarksville 52 Dyer Co. 27
Lebanon 41 Antioch 20
Pearl Cohn 28 Marshall Co. 24
White House 42 Sycamore 6
Siegel 54 Warren Co. 14