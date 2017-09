COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Multiple police and EMS crews are responding to Community First Bank in Columbia.

Police report a bank robbery at the branch on South James Campbell Blvd.

Witnesses tell News 2 there are police sharp shooters surrounding the building.

Officers from Columbia Police, Maury County Sheriff’s Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol are on the scene, along with several ambulances

This is a developing story that will be updated as soon as we get more information.