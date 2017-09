SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – Spring Hill Police report several cars were burglarized Tuesday night.

Residents on Kylie Lane, Lincoln Road, Pinehurst Drive, Bonner Place and Samrock Drive told police someone broke into their cars.

These vehicle robberies come on top of 4 similar car burglaries on Sunday in Spring HIll.

Police are urging drivers to remove all valuables and lock their car doors.