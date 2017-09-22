Metro police searching for Midtown bank robber

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Violent Crimes Task Force are looking for the man who robbed a Fifth Third Bank on Wedgewood Ave.

Police said the suspect walked into the midtown bank at 1:00 p.m. and passed the teller a money demand note. The teller gave him the money and he fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a white man with a thin mustache who appeared to be in his 30s. He wore a black long sleeve shirt, jeans, and a black cap with ‘ARMY’ on the front.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call our partners at Crimestoppers at 615-742-7463.