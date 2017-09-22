McCain says ‘no’ to GOP health care bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRN) – Sen. John McCain says he won’t vote for the Republican bill repealing the Obama health care law. His statement likely deals a fatal blow to the last-gasp GOP measure in a Senate showdown expected next week.

The Arizona Republican says he can’t back the partisan GOP measure because “we could do better working together, Republicans and Democrats.”

He also says he can’t back it without knowing the proposal’s impact on insurance coverage and premiums. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has said its estimates on that won’t be ready next week.

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul has said he’ll oppose the bill and Maine Sen. Susan Collins says she’s leaning against it, despite new pressure from her state’s GOP governor.

Republicans control the Senate 52-48. All Democrats oppose the bill so three GOP “no” votes would doom it.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine says she’s “leaning against” a Republican proposal to eliminate the Affordable Care Act, despite new pressure from her state’s GOP governor.

Gov. Paul LePage joined Vice President Mike Pence in Washington Friday. LePage says the bill represents the “best chance” to reform the current system and to return decision-making about funding health care to the states.

LePage cites a study from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services that says Maine would gain 44 percent more in funding by 2026 under the proposal by Republican Sens. Lindsay Graham and Bill Cassidy. The same analysis shows other states would lose ground.

Collins says there are lots of numbers floating around, and she’s awaiting an analysis by the Congressional Budget Office before she makes a final decision.