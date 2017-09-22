Kevin Dyson to host celebrity golf night at Topgolf

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Former Tennessee Titans wide out and current professional educator, Kevin Dyson, will host a celebrity golf outing at the brand new Topgolf in Nashville.

The outing will raise money for mentoring initiatives with The Boys and Girls Club, Kappa League, and The Wisdom Foundation.

Attendees can enjoy three hours of play, a three course meal, and even golf swing lessons provided by Topgolf and The Brentwood Nupes. They will also have a chance to mix and mingle with local celebrities.

The event will be from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 2. Tickets for the event are $100-$120 and will include the three hours of golf and the three course meal.

The regular ticket price after 5:00 p.m. is $45 for only one hour of golf.