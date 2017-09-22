Former Titan Albert Haynesworth claims abuse by ex-Lady Vol

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A former Tennessee Titan and University of Tennessee football player took to Twitter to voice his frustration Wednesday.

Albert Haynesworth played in the NFL from 2002-2011. Before starting his professional career, he played for the Volunteers.

He claims in three posts on Twitter that he was a victim of domestic violence.

Haynesworth was formerly in a relationship with Brittany Jackson, a former Lady Vol basketball player.

Haynesworth claims that Jackson has called him racial slurs and has been violent.

“In my opinion, that’s crossing the line, not only was I suppose to be in a relationship with her but her own child is half-black,” said Haynesworth.

He says in a post that he has called the police on Jackson more than 10 times.

“Yes, I have witnesses and bruises but me for some reason still tried to protect her by not sending her to jail bc I didn’t want to ruin her so-called career and name,” posted Haynesworth.

In January, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office reported to a domestic matter at a home on Kimberlin Heights Road. Haynesworth claimed while he was visiting friends, at Jackson’s home, the former Lady Vol began drinking wine. The two had an argument and Haynesworth claims Jackson kicked him in the groin twice.

On Twitter, Haynesworth voiced his concerns over being able to see his child with Jackson. Also, he made claims that Jackson is using money from her foundation, which raises awareness for Alzheimer’s, for personal reasons.

“Being a man I am a provider and protector, I have millions of faults that are not flattering but NO ONE deserves to be mentally and physically abuse!!!” wrote Haynesworth.