Watch out for counterfeit tickets to Titans-Seahawks game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say counterfeit tickets to Titans games have already made their rounds so far this year.

So if you’re looking for tickets to Sunday’s sold-out game against the Seahawks, be very careful if you choose to buy any from a stranger on the street.

Approximately 20 counterfeit tickets were presented at Nissan Stadium for the sold-out Sept. 10 game against the Raiders.

Metro officers will be on the lookout for counterfeit ticket sales this Sunday.

As for those already planning to attend the 3:05 p.m. game, police say you should leave home early. The usual traffic management plan for Titans games will be in effect by 12 p.m. Sunday.

The Woodland Street Bridge will close at that point and will be available to only pedestrians and shuttle buses through the conclusion of the game.

Gates to Nissan Stadium open at 1 p.m. Stadium parking lots open at 11 a.m. to fans with parking passes. There is NO cash parking on the Nissan Stadium campus.

SHUTTLE SERVICE

InShuttle will provide park and ride bus service beginning at 1:30 p.m. for this game ($10 per person) from parking lots at 10th Circle North at Charlotte Avenue and Greer Stadium on Chestnut Street.

KOREAN WAR VETERANS MEMORIAL BRIDGE

The Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge, which connects East Nashville to downtown, will be open to eastbound and westbound traffic until the beginning of mass egress. At the beginning of the fourth quarter, all lanes of the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge will be open to westbound traffic only, which should more quickly disperse congestion around Nissan Stadium.

BAG RESTRICTIONS

Those attending the game are reminded of the NFL’s league-wide restrictions, implemented in 2013, on what can be brought into stadiums. Anything larger than a clutch style purse must be a clear plastic bag, medical items excluded. Nissan Stadium security staff will be enforcing the bag policy. For further information on the bag restrictions, visit http://www.nfl.com/qs/allclear/index.jsp