Vigil held for Rutherford County man who died in motorcycle accident

A vigil was held Thursday night for a Rutherford County father-of-two.

28-year-old Eric Rodriguez died in a crash Saturday while he was riding to a bike rally in Memphis.

Chubby’s Fallen Riders Foundation organized the vigil and raised money to help his young family.

“I never knew the depth of how much all of these people care about, not only my husband, but my daughters and their wellbeing and future,” Eric’s wife, Kendall Rodriguez, told News 2. “It’s overwhelming that so many people are standing behind us right now.”

Two bikers who go by the names “Trouble” and “Opie” created the foundation, which provides financial and emotional support to bikers.

“When bikers go down or get hit or get in a wreck we help the family,” said Trouble. “We help the rider if they survive and help them get back on their feet.”

At the event was a board people could sign; candles to light and a jar was passed around for cash donations.

The foundation said all the money will go directly to Rodriguez’s two daughters, who are under the age of five.

“We’re a misunderstood group honestly but we take care of each other,” said Trouble. “Help them with any medical needs, beds, wheelchairs, take them food, whatever they needy. Or offer emotional support.”

The Foundation says it has helped over a dozen families since it was created last year.

One woman who lost her fiance last year has now become a member.

“When I lost my fiance they were there,” said Chevy. “They were giving up their Saturdays asking me what needs to be done. They just did so much for me and I want to be able to give back the way they’ve given to me so that’s why I’m here.”

Mrs. Rodriguez says the details surrounding her husband’s crash aren’t clear and no arrests have been made.

Still, she and Trouble urge people to use caution on the road and abide by the “Look Twice, Save-A-Life” signs.

“We do realize it’s not always the car’s fault and it’s not always the biker’s fault,” Trouble told News 2. “Tt doesn’t take but a second to look a second time.”

Chubby’s Fallen Rider’s Foundation has set up a YouCaring page. All the money will go to their daughters. https://www.youcaring.com/ericschildren-954481?utm_campaign=buttonshare&utm_medium=url&utm_source=copy&utm_content=cf_cp_01