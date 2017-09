NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Major companies are already gearing up for the holiday season.

UPS announced Thursday that they will be hiring 1,400 people in the Nashville area.

The company said they will have a combination of seasonal and permanent jobs. They will have 920 package handling and 540 driver-helper jobs available.

Seasonal and part-time jobs have served as a foot in the door for UPS careers for years.

For more information or to apply go to www.upsjobs.com.