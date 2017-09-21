Tip from alert citizen leads to arrest of suspected Madison car burglar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Officers arrested a man suspected of breaking into cars in Madison early Thursday morning after an observant citizen notified Metro police.

The witness reportedly saw the suspect breaking into cars on East Palestine Street around midnight.

The citizen then followed the suspect before stopping at a nearby gas station to meet with police and give a detailed description.

After receiving the tip, Metro officers flooded the area and saw the suspect wreck his vehicle at Emmitt and East Meade avenues.

The man then ran from the car while officers ordered him to stop. When he did not, arresting officers used a Taser to take him into custody.

No additional information was immediately released.