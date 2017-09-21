Reward offered after baby killed in apparent Sevier County hit-and-run

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) — A 13-month-old child was killed in an apparent hit-and-run crash Wednesday morning in Sevier County, Tenn.

It happened in the 12000 block of Chapman Highway around 10 a.m.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is now asking for the public’s assistance in locating the vehicle involved. The vehicle is described as a red 2005 to 2008 four-door Pontiac Vibe.

The agency is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the location of the vehicle and an arrest.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner David W. Purkey is also asking for the public’s help.

“I’m asking my fellow East Tennesseans to help us locate this vehicle and driver, as we honor the life of this little baby,” said David Purkey with the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security.

He continued, “Someone knows who this driver is. This driver needs to do the right thing and come forward today. Make no mistake about it, our state troopers will prevail and locate this vehicle. They always do. Join us in this effort today, and let’s do our work sooner rather than later.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 865-544-3380.