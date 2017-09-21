Police investigate 2 thefts at Hendersonville businesses

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating two thefts at Hendersonville businesses early Thursday morning.

Hendersonville police reported the Citgo on Curtis Crossroads was broken into around 3 a.m.

Two suspects shattered the glass door of the store before taking off with cigarettes and cash.

The Tractor Supply Store on Center Point Road was also burglarized.

Someone disabled the security chain around trailers and other items in front of the store.

A Hendersonville police officer soon spotted the suspect with the stolen goods a short time later and an arrest was made.

It is unknown what exactly was taken from the store.