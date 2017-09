LEWISBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) – Employees at a Dollar General in Lewisburg reported a suspicious package Thursday night.

Police were called to the store on Moorseville Hwy. Lewisburg police responded and handed the investigation off to the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s Special Operations Unit.

The area was evacuated and police taped off the parking lot until the all clear is given.

The store closed at 9 p.m., so customers are no longer affected.