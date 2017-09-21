Smyrna place of worship becomes a target for theft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It was time for Sunday service at True Vine Free Will Baptist Church in Smyrna.

Families slowly filled the pews when the music leader noticed instruments missing, and the pastor realized they had a problem.

It was Saturday night just before 2:00 a.m. that an unknown man found an unlocked door, and made himself at home.

With surveillance cameras rolling throughout, the thief snooped through the sanctuary, he even attempted to break into the prayer request box.

“It kind of made me sick to my stomach,” explained Pastor Charlie Wright. “Because this is a church.”

After about six minutes though, he spotted a camera and makes a quick exit from the building with two guitars under his arm.

One of the guitars was donated to the church years ago.

“The Les Paul was donated to the church directly from Gibson about 12 years ago,” added Wright.

Pastor Wright watched True Vine grow, from a small congregation in his living room in Murfreesboro, to its current home on a Smyrna hill.

“Started out with eight people,” he said. “It’s a lot of people that love Jesus, love the lord, and it’s unfortunate we have this happen.”

Now the Gibson is gone, and the pastor hopes the video will find a crook, and the story will help teach a lesson.

“I may preach on why thou shalt not steal you know,” said Wright.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Smyrna police at 615-267-5146.