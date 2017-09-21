Neil’s Dining Dash: Nashville eateries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Neil’s Dining Dash features restaurants from across the Nashville area.

Panera Break on Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage scored 96.

Burger King on Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage scored 98.

Taco Bell on West End Avenue near 20th Avenue scored 97.

El Jaliciense in East Nashville scored a 52. Health inspectors noted problems with food storage, including a pot of beef and cooked peppers stored directly on top of raw chicken in the cooler. Additionally, the health department found issues with handwashing and an employee was seen rising off dishes and storing them with clean dishes.

Tazza on Church Street near Fifth Avenue North scored a 59. Again, health inspectors found issues with food storage and an employee was seen making a sandwich with bare hands.

