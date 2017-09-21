Man arrested for robbing East Nashville restaurant twice, Madison bank

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man on parole was arrested Tuesday night for allegedly robbing the same East Nashville restaurant twice as well as a Madison bank.

Metro police reported 28-year-old William West robbed the Captain D’s on Gallatin Pike on July 25 and Sept. 9. He is also suspected of robbing the US Bank inside the Kroger on Gallatin Pike on Monday.

West was booked into the Metro jail without bond on two counts of aggravated robbery and parole violation.

He has two prior convictions for robbery and attempted aggravated robbery in Rutherford County.

No additional information was released.