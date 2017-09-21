Despite 2 high-profile crimes, violence not common at Centennial Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Tuesday, there were two high-profile crimes that took place at Nashville’s Centennial Park.

Early that morning, a student at Tennessee State University was allegedly kidnapped, brought to the park, and brutally assaulted, according to an arrest affidavit.

On afternoon, one man stabbed another to death in broad daylight. Metro police said both the suspect and victim were homeless.

While there have been reports of other assaults at the park, violent crime is not common.

According to publicly available police data, for the 12 weeks preceding Sept. 16, there were 35 calls for police service at Centennial Park. Sixteen arrests were made at the park.

Officers made incident reports for various crimes, including vandalism, car burglaries, drug/alcohol violations, assault, and disturbing the peace.