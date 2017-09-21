Closing arguments begin in Holly Bobo trial

Click here to watch the trial from the News 2 app.

SAVANNAH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Both the prosecution and defense rested their cases Wednesday in the high-profile trial of Zach Adams.

Adams is on trial for the kidnapping, rape and murder of Holly Bobo.

Closing arguments will begin Thursday and the jury is expected to begin deliberations later this morning.

The sequestered jury will review the eight counts Adams is charged with, including three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated kidnapping and three counts of rape.

Multiple witnesses were called throughout the trial, including Bobo’s mother, father and brother and Adams’ grandfather.

Bobo was 20 when she vanished from her home in the rural West Tennessee town of Parsons in April 2011. Authorities say her remains were found in September 2014 by two men in woods not far from her home in Decatur County.

Adams has pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping, rape, and murder. He faces the death penalty if convicted of first-degree murder.

He is one of three men charged in the case, alongside his brother Dylan Adams and Autry, who took the stand last week, giving explosive new details and information in the high-profile case.

