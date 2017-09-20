Wilson County judge sends strong message to DCS over teen’s case

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Wilson County judge sent a strong message to the Department of Children’s Services on Tuesday.

When the judge wanted to house a dangerous teen in a secured facility and he didn’t feel the agency was reacting to his demand in a timely manner, he ordered the teen be sent to the main DCS headquarters downtown.

Sheriff Robert Bryan says he has never received such an order from a juvenile court judge.

It all happened Tuesday, and on Wednesday, the Wilson County sheriff told News 2 the community is fed up with dangerous kids running wild and committing crimes in his county.

“The public is not happy with what is going on. They call me every day, call like ‘This one did this,’ and it turns out they’ve run from DCS,” Sheriff Bryan said.

The sheriff says a 16-year-old stole a car last week and led a Metro helicopter and the Mt. Juliet police department on a dangerous chase across two counties.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Department eventually caught the young man in Lebanon. When the teenager reportedly resisted commands and ran away, deputies gave chase, ultimately tasing him.

“People in Wilson County have been terrorized by this juvenile,” Sheriff Bryan said. “He has stolen six cars over this time he’s been on the run.”

On Tuesday, that teenager went before juvenile court Judge Barry Tatum. The 16-year-old pleaded guilty to every charge, including six counts of theft.

He also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and felony reckless endangerment where he admits to shooting up the side of a home with a gun.

“If they put him in an unsecured facility, what will happen? He will run,” Sheriff Bryan told News 2.

According to court documents, the boy hasn’t been to school since April 2017, and he reportedly tested positive for drugs just last week.

The documents say he’s also walked away from unsecured DCS facilities five times from July 4, 2016 to July 19, 2017.

Judge Tatum writes, “The court finds that DCS by placing this child repeatedly in the non-secure placements with this type of history is neglectful and derelict in its duty to provide a secure, safe and productive environment for this child. The court finds further that if this child has this type of behavior and conduct while in his parent’s care, the child would be removed from that parent’s custody. Given that the child is in DCS custody, it is apparent that DCS is negligent and neglectful and reasonable efforts demand that this child be held in a secure facility to receive the treatment that he desperately needs.”

The judge then ordered Sheriff Bryan to deliver the child to the commissioner of the DCS in Nashville.

“They are doing the public a disjustice and they are doing these kids a disjustice. This kid needs help. He is being moved from place to place to place and he just runs and runs and runs,” Sheriff Bryan told News 2.

DCS Spokesperson Rob Johnson sent News 2 this statement:

We understand the judge’s frustration. In cases like these, when a youth has not responded well to treatment and services — or starts making bad decisions again after completing a program — the department must consider stronger options. Wilson County sheriff’s deputies brought the 16-year-old youth to the DCS administrative office building in downtown Nashville. The deputies had written orders to take the youth to his next placement. A DCS attorney signed the paperwork, and the deputies departed moments later. The youth sat shackled in the squad car the entire time. (The commissioner and her senior staff were at a long-scheduled hearing at Legislative Plaza.) Before the deputies arrived, the department had already arranged for the 16-year-old youth to go to a secure Middle Tennessee detention facility, where he is now awaiting a transfer to a DCS-operated hardware-secure setting. We must remember: All youth make mistakes, and at DCS we don’t give up on them.

The 16-year-old’s grandmother doesn’t think DCS is doing enough. She told News 2 she has lived in a constant state of fear that her loved one was going to die.

“It’s a thousand wonders we were not zipping him up in a body bag. When I hear police go, I panic because I don’t know if they are after him or he’s been in a wreck,” the grandmother explained.

She told News 2 she has pleaded with DCS to lock her grandson up for his own good.

“They know they can run, get away from DCS, they do nothing when a kid runs. It falls back on the police department, and I’ve told them repeatedly when they call me, this is not the type of facility he’s been ordered to, and they tell me that’s all the beds they have available,” the grandmother said.

The woman also told News 2 that we covered her grandson’s escapes last year. In July 2016, he walked away from a Spring Hill facility. He and two other boys are accused of stealing multiple cars and leading police on high-speed chases. Several cars were damaged over several days.

The child’s grandmother added, “The DCS workers hands are tied what they can. The head people at DCS don’t get it. They don’t understand when a judge says ‘a secure facility’ and he sees the same children over and over who have ran, they don’t get it.”

The teen is now in a secure facility in Maury County.