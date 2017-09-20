TSU students accused in kidnapping, assault of fellow student

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two Tennessee State University students were arrested Wednesday in Nashville for allegedly kidnapping another student.

The victim was reportedly taken to Centennial Park early Tuesday morning and brutally assaulted by five other suspects.

Nineteen-year-old Ar’Mon Hickson and 19-year-old Robert Crisp are both charged with aggravated kidnapping.

According to their arrest warrants, Crisp held the victim at gunpoint early Tuesday morning at Boyd Hall on TSU’s Campus.

The victim was allegedly forced into Hickson’s gray Mazda.

Hickson drove his car, with two other suspects inside, to Centennial Park, where the victim was allegedly beaten.

Three other suspects, in a second vehicle, also reportedly drove to the park and were involved in the incident.

The suspects later dropped the victim off at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The victim allegedly suffered injuries to his face and left eye.

TSU police officers spotted Hickson and Crisp late Tuesday night as they were walking to a gray Mazda that matched the suspect vehicle description.

Police searched the vehicle and allegedly found the victim’s property in the trunk and back seat of the car. TSU police also found a gun in the car and charged Hickson with carrying a weapon on school property.

Crisp allegedly tried to walk away from officers during the arrest and was forcibly taken into custody. He faces one charge of resisting arrest.

Both Hickson and Crisp have already bonded out of the Metro jail.