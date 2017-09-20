Titans place linebacker Aaron Wallace on Injured Reserve

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A bad back forced Titans linebacker Aaron Wallace on the Injured Reserve list Wednesday.

Wallace had a productive preseason despite lingering back issues that have not subsided. He had one tackle against the Jaguars in the Titans 37-16 blowout of Jacksonville Sunday.

Wallace finished his rookie season in 2016 with 15 tackles and one sack.

The Titans added wide receiver Zach Pascal to the active roster. The 6-foot-2 Pascal was an undrafted free agent out of Old Dominion who was cut by Washington in the Redskins’ final cuts.

Pascal had a school-record 233 catches for 3,193 yards and 30 touchdowns in college.

The Titans also signed offensive lineman Brad Seaton and outside linebacker Tony Washington Jr. to the practice squad.