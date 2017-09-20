Titan-for-life Tim Shaw continues battle against ALS

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Saturday will be a special day in Nashville for people walking to raise money in the Walk to Defeat ALS.

Ahead of the big event, News 2 spoke with Tim Shaw, a Titan-for-Life who is also fighting ALS every day.

“I am alive and struggling, but that is the story of ALS. It’s a daily struggle,” said Shaw, who was diagnosed at age 30, just three years ago.

The struggle is undeniable in Shaw, it’s in his speech and his ability to move. Far gone are the days of dominating on the field for the Titans.

That’s what ALS does, it slowly strips away the ability to walk, talk, eat or breath on your own. Until the body shuts down completely, all while leaving the brain untouched.

But in Shaw’s case, it’s actually made his internal strength even tougher.

“People say I don’t know how you do it, and I say, you will know if you have to face it yourself. For me and my belief that God is in control and I am not, it’s my belief that good things will happen because of this. It’s my belief that I am able to influence people because of what I am going through,” said Shaw. “That’s how I stay positive.”

Shaw actually considers himself lucky, he has a lot of support to help him in this fight. “Not everyone has it like me, where they have a football team that’s behind them and a face in the community where people support me,” said Shaw. Which is why raising money and walking in the event is so important to him.

“I believe the best thing our chapter does is support families who are going through ALS, they provide care services, they provide medical equipment, and just the resources for people who have no idea what to do and how to navigate this journey,” said Shaw.

Now, Shaw spends his days finding little victories. He says there is victory in the struggle, in living another day. But not just getting through it, he lives for each and every day.

“This is your time, don’t wait, tomorrow isn’t promise,” said Shaw. “Right now, do what is most important today. I believe if we do that, no way will you regret what happens.”

Tim is full of constant inspiration, giving speeches to his teammates and getting them fired up before games. But what you won’t hear from him, is a complaint. Because the one thing he can control, is his outlook. For Shaw, attitude is everything.

The walk starts at 10:00 a.m. Saturday at Lipscomb University and will be emceed by WKRN’s Nikki Burdine. Tim Shaw will be there as well and wants everyone to sign up and join his team. It’s not too late to create a fundraising team or join Tim. Click here to sign up.

Click here for more information about the Walk to Defeat ALS.

Ahead of the walk, Project 615 has teamed up with the ALS Association of Tennessee to create “Live for Today” t-shirts, with 100 percent of the profits benefiting the Tennessee ALS chapter.

“Project 615, they came along and wanted to partner with me and support Tennessee ALS, they made these t-shirts that say ‘live for today,’ said Shaw. “That’s really my motto right now. Right now, do it, go for it, be the person you want to be right now today.”

To purchase a shirt, click here.