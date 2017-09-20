Seahawks QB Wilson takes different preparation for Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s the second time in 10 games the Titans will see one of them: a Super Bowl winning quarterback.

The Seattle Seahawks will be in town Sunday where quarterback Russell Wilson will try to prevent them from a 1-2 start.

His numbers have never been big, but Wilson has found a way to win a ton of games for Seattle, including a Super Bowl title in 2013.

He can beat you with his arms and his legs and is one of the best players in the league when it comes to knowing when to run and making good decisions.

Wilson is not the typical quarterback the Titans face on a regular basis and requires a different kind of preparation during game week.

“He has a little bit more than that. He’s got an uncanny ability to make plays all over the field. There’s not many guys like him. You’ve got to prepare a little bit differently for him. You’ve got to be really, obviously, very disciplined in your rush lanes. So, it’s a little different preparation for him than it is for most,” said head coach Mike Mularkey.

“He’s definitely better, better than most at scrambling and throwing out the pocket, but we just gotta prepare to make sure that we wrap him up and contain in the pocket and don’t let him get out,” noted linebacker Avery Williamson.

The Titans face the Seahawks Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. Central Time.