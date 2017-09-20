Suspects sought after violent Madison home invasion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after two men forced their way into a Madison home and took money from a woman at gunpoint early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. at a home on Woodruff Street.

Metro police told News 2 the woman living in the home said a white and black man kicked in her slighting open front door and demanded money.

The men were wearing all black with bandanas over their faces.

The suspects, who were both armed with handguns, took the woman’s rent money before fleeing in an unknown direction, according to police.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.