PHOTOS: Hurricane Maria

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO - SEPTEMBER 20: A tree is downed in the Miramar neighborhood after Hurricane Maria made landfall on September 20, 2017 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Thousands of people have sought refuge in shelters, and electricity and phone lines have been severely effected. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO - SEPTEMBER 20: Fallen trees surround a car in the Miramar neighborhood after Hurricane Maria made landfall on September 20, 2017 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Thousands of people have sought refuge in shelters, and electricity and phone lines have been severely effected. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)

(Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO - SEPTEMBER 20: Felled trees cover the roads in the Miramar neighborhood after Hurricane Maria made landfall on September 20, 2017 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Thousands of people have sought refuge in shelters, and electricity and phone lines have been severely effected. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)

(Courtesy: The Reyes family)

(Courtesy: The Reyes family)

(Courtesy: The Reyes family)

(Courtesy: The Reyes family)

Rain brought by approaching Hurricane Maria falls in Saint Jean Bay, St. Barthelemy, part of the French Antilles, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. Hurricane Maria is passing far south of St. Barthelemy on Tuesday and charging into the eastern Caribbean that threatens islands already devastated by Hurricane Irma. (Enrico Dagnino via AP)

A boat lays on its side off the shore of Sainte-Anne on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, early Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, after the passing of Hurricane Maria. (AP Photo/Dominique Chomereau-Lamotte)

A woman covers herself with a plastic bag as she makes her way to work as Hurricane Maria approaches the coast of Bavaro, Dominican Republic, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Tatiana Fernandez)

Men wade through a flooded Alemania Avenue as Hurricane Maria reaches the coast of Bavaro, Dominican Republic, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Tatiana Fernandez)

A man watches his cell phone while waiting at Humacao Arena refugee center for the imminent impact of Maria, a Category 5 hurricane that threatens to hit the eastern region of the island with sustained winds of 175 miles per hour, in Humacao, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, September 19, 2017. About 137 citizens arrived at the refuge from different parts of the eastern region of the Island. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

A tree lays on the shore of Sainte-Anne on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, early Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, after the passing of Hurricane Maria. (AP Photo/Dominique Chomereau-Lamotte)

People walk by a fallen tree off the shore of Sainte-Anne on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, early Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, after the passing of Hurricane Maria. (AP Photo/Dominique Chomereau-Lamotte)

Men remove boats from the water ahead of Hurricane Maria in the Galbas area of Sainte-Anne on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, early Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. Hurricane Maria grew into a Category 3 storm on Monday as it barreled toward a potentially devastating collision with islands in the eastern Caribbean. (AP Photo/Dominique Chomereau-Lamotte)

Men remove boats from the water ahead of Hurricane Maria in the Galbas area of Sainte-Anne on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, early Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. Hurricane Maria grew into a Category 3 storm on Monday as it barreled toward a potentially devastating collision with islands in the eastern Caribbean. (AP Photo/Dominique Chomereau-Lamotte)

This Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, GOES East satellite image provided by NASA taken at 23:15 UTC, shows the eye of Hurricane Maria as it nears Dominica. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Monday evening that Air Force Reserve hurricane hunter planes found that Maria had strengthened into a storm with 160 mph (260 kph) winds. (NASA via AP)

This Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, GOES East satellite image provided by NASA taken at 20:30 UTC, shows the eye of Hurricane Maria as it nears Dominica. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Monday evening that Air Force Reserve hurricane hunter planes found that Maria had strengthened into a storm with 160 mph (260 kph) winds. (NASA via AP)

Two local women chat as a Dutch Marine helps out in preparation for the arrival Hurricane Maria, in Oranjestad, Statia, on the Leeward Islands, Monday, Sept. 18 2017. Maria has intensified into a Category 5 hurricane as its eye is approaching Dominica in the eastern Caribbean, the U.S. Hurricane Center said in a statement on Monday evening. (AP Photo/Stephan Kogelman)