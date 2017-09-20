PHOTOS: Hurricane Maria

WKRN web staff Published: Updated:
Rain brought by approaching Hurricane Maria falls in Saint Jean Bay, St. Barthelemy, part of the French Antilles, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. Hurricane Maria is passing far south of St. Barthelemy on Tuesday and charging into the eastern Caribbean that threatens islands already devastated by Hurricane Irma. (Enrico Dagnino via AP)

Hurricane Maria made landfall on Sept. 19, 2017, as a Category 5 in the Caribbean.

Hurricane Maria