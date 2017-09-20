New Vanderbilt clinic opens in Bellevue this Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A new walk-in clinic run by Vanderbilt Health is opening in Bellevue this Friday.

It will provide health care services by board-certified Vanderbilt physicians and nurse practitioners, and no appointments are necessary.

Clinicians take care of common illnesses such as back pain, coughs, ear infections, eye infections, flu, colds, headaches, sinus infections, sore throats and stomach bugs. They can also treat sprains, strains and other minor injuries.

Screening, testing and preventive services available through the Bellevue Walk-In Clinic include drug screenings, EKGs, lab testing, pregnancy testing, TB skin testing, vaccinations and X-rays.

The Bellevue Walk-In Clinic is located at 7069-B Highway 70 South in the Bellevue Valley Plaza, at the intersection of Highway 70 South and Old Hickory Boulevard.

Hours of operation are Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The phone number for the new clinic is 615-514-5352.