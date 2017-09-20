Nashville restaurant owner from Puerto Rico relieved family safe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Millions remain without power in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria slammed into the U.S. territory early Wednesday morning.
Juan Reyes is co-owner of the Latin cuisine restaurant Salsa. For just under five years, he’s brought a taste of Puerto Rico to Nashville.
On Wednesday, his heart was back home.
“Most of my family is still there,” he explained. “Family and friends.”
They were sheltered in place for hours, braving the first Category 4 storm to make landfall on the island since the 1930s.
Luckily for Reyes, his family and friends are fine, safely sheltered in concrete buildings near the coast. They spent much of Wednesday sending a steady stream of video and pictures of damage.
“There’s no power since last night,” said Reyes. “They have no water as well.”
No power, no water, but also no injuries, leaving Reyes confident his home would bounce back.
“This is not the first time, we will get back up, definitely,” he told News 2.
