Man injured in shooting south of downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was injured in a shooting south of downtown Nashville early Wednesday morning.

It happened near the corner of Lafayette and Claiborne streets around 3:45 a.m.

The man reportedly flagged down a passerby who called 911.

Metro police told News 2 a bullet entered in the man’s abdomen on one side and exited out the other.

He was taken to an area hospital where his condition is unknown.

The victim is reportedly no cooperating with the investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.