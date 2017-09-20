Fall Funtacular: Cheekwood to host harvest festival, array of events

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Davis Nolan’s Fall Funtacular is back! It begins Wednesday and will run through Oct. 25.

In each segment, Davis will feature fun fall things you can do all season with your family, and on Saturday mornings, he’ll also air a list of festivals and things to do around Middle Tennessee.

First up is Cheekwood Botanical Gardens where they will begin their harvest festival this weekend and runs for six weeks.

One of the highlights is the Pumpkin House—an 11-foot tall house layered in pumpkins.

There will be plenty of events at Cheekwood through Halloween that you and your kids can enjoy.

“This weekend will begin Cheekwood’s Harvest Festival”, said Elizabeth Sheets. “Among other activities, we will have about 5,000 chrysanthemums in the garden. We will have a beer garden where we will be selling beer and food, Thursday through Sunday. In the Beer Garden, we will have live music every Saturday and Sunday afternoon.”

Sheets continued,”We will have lots of activities for the children, so you can bring your family out to celebrate harvest at Cheekwood. We will have the pumpkin house on display with a pumpkin patch and at least 20 or 30 scarecrow in our gardens, which were designed by different community organizations.”

A pooch parade is also being held on Oct. 21, and on Oct. 31 there will be a “Goblins in the Garden” event for toddlers.

Admission is $20 for adults, $13 for children, and $16 for senior citizens. Click here to visit Cheekwood’s website for more information.