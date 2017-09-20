Donelson neighborhood takes steps to fight back against crime

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Communities across the area are fighting back against crime, but that can’t happen until they’re on the same page.

The Lakeford Drive neighborhood in Donelson is a perfect example.

On Wednesday, people reported a home break-in, and also recently, a 9-year-old was caught burglarizing a house.

Neighbors are fed up and taking action as their homes are supposed to be their solace, their safe place.

Lakeford Drive isn’t a long street, though lately it’s seen a good stretch of crime.

“I do see a lot of police activity, up and down the street,” said DeAnna Gibbs.

Renee Marino has lived there for 10 years. She says break-ins and vandalism are becoming the norm.

In fact, some people are so angry they want to get out.

“There are people in the neighborhood who most certainly are, and I know of one woman in particular who has decided she just doesn’t want to be here anymore,” Marino told News 2.

Step one to fight back was starting a Facebook page where other neighbors are now sharing the same complaints.

Marino is now taking it a step further, calling on those neighbors to join her watch.

She has already handed out about 75 fliers up and down the street with information on the watch group and an upcoming meeting. Marino said she plans to hand out about 75 more.

The meeting is being held Sept. 21. It’ll mostly be to organize and plan for the future.

“It’s our neighborhood. We might as well take responsibility for it,” Marino said.