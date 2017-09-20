Defense continues to call witnesses in Holly Bobo trial

Click here to watch the trial from the News 2 app.

SAVANNAH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Testimony is expected to continue Wednesday in the second week of the high-profile trial of a man charged with killing nursing student Holly Bobo.

Zach Adams is accused of killing Bobo in 2011. He went on trial Monday in Savannah, Tennessee, about 100 miles southwest of Nashville.

Wednesday could be the final day of testimony and closing arguments could begin Thursday.

TIMELINE: Holly Bobo abduction, murder

Bobo was 20 when she disappeared from her home in the rural West Tennessee town of Parsons in April 2011. Authorities say her remains were found in September 2014 by two men in woods not far from her home in Decatur County.

Adams has pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping, rape, and murder. He faces the death penalty if convicted of first-degree murder.

He is one of three men charged in the case, alongside his brother Dylan Adams and Jason Autry, who took the stand last week, giving explosive new details and information in the high-profile case. It was also revealed he is Bobo’s third cousin as their grandmothers are siblings.

As many as 90 witnesses could be called to the stand. Bobo’s family and boyfriend at the time testified early last week.

Reporter Brett Martin will be in the courtroom as the trial continues Tuesday. Follow him on Twitter.

Click here for complete coverage of Holly Bobo.